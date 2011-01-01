Welcome
We offer professional home staging services in Pittsburgh to enhance the appeal of your property & attract potential buyers.
Prospective home buyers shape their impression of a space within the first ten seconds of entry. A well staged home provides a positive emotional connection. Staging generally reduces the time a home remains on the market by a third, while increasing its value. We focus on accentuating the property strengths while subtly alleviating any shortcomings.
Call to receive a free quote effortlessly; just share photos—no meetings required. We respond promptly by delivering a comprehensive proposal within 24 hours. Whether it's a condo or an estate, we manage projects of all sizes. Once the client provides approval, our staging installations, on average, take 3–4 hours to be photo-ready. Our expert team meticulously perfects the space for listing, handling every detail to guarantee a seamless and successful process.
The Steel City Home Staging team is committed to delivering exceptional service. Our hardworking staging team ensures each project receives dedicated time, resulting in faster and higher-value property sales. The Design team adds precise attention, unwavering customer commitment, and a welcoming style to every space we engage with.
We maintain continuous communication with our customers throughout the entire process, ensuring their needs are met until the staging is completed. If you have any questions or special requests reach out to us at any time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
